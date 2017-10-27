Procession of the transfer Royal Relics and Royal Ashes begins

The transfer of the Royal Relics and Royal Ashes of HM the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej from the Royal Crematorium to the Grand Palace began at 10.51am on Friday.

HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn first presided over the ceremony of the collection of the Royal Relics and the Royal Ashes at the Royal Crematorium in Sanam Luang.

The Royal Reliquary Urns containing the Royal Relics was then transferred upon the Royal Palanquin with Four Poles – or Rajendrayan Busabok Palanquin – to the Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall in the Palace.

The Royal Ashes in the cone-shaped container upon the Small Royal Palanquin with Four Poles – or Rajendrayan Noi – was transferred to Phra Sri Rattana Chedi in the Temple of the Emerald Buddha.

This ritual was the fourth Royal Procession out of six in the Royal Cremation Ceremony for the late King Bhumibol, which is being held from Wednesday to Sunday.

HM the King joined the procession with his younger sister, HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn Source: Nation