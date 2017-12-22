Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s official engagement photos

December will never let us catch a break. Just when we thought we’ve swooned enough for the engagement announcement of His Royal Highness Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, they just simply release their official engagement photos on Instagram.

The photos were taken earlier this week at Frogmore House in Windsor. The first photo features the prince in a navy blue suit, while Meghan wore a sheer black dress with intricate embellishments. The second one was more casual and romantic as you see the couple in a tight hug wearing a cosy coat and sweater. Sigh! We really can’t wait to know which designer she’ll pick for her dress and for the wedding that will take place at t St. George Chapel at Windsor Castle. Source: Asia Nation