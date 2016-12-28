Prayut pleads with gold miner not to sue over closure

PRIME MINISTER Prayut Chan-o-cha yesterday asked Australian mining company Kingsgate not to sue the government over its order to close the gold mine, stressing that the move was just a suspension and the fate of gold mines in the country would be discussed further.

Prayut was speaking after Kingsgate Consolidated Ltd, the parent company of Akara Resources, protested over the National Council for Peace and Order’s decision to shut down Chatree gold mine in Phichit and warned that it would take legal action.

He said: “I would like to ask the Australian company not to sue us, because it will be a waste of time and have no benefit for any side.

“We just suspended the gold mine operation in waiting for the new Mineral Bill to become law and the setting up of a mining committee, so they can investigate the mining operation and its impact on the people,” Prayut said.

“We will give justice for both the company and the local people and there will be the just consideration about the gold mine operation again,” the prime minister said.

“This will be the duty of mining committee, while the government will have a duty to take care of both investors and the people.”

-The Nation