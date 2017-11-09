Prachuap Khiri Khan is dealing with Flash flooding hits after massive deluge
FLASH FLOODS inundated many areas of Prachuap Khiri Khan after the province received more than 140 millimeters of rain brought by a tropical depression that made landfall yesterday morning.
However, authorities said the situation in affected areas was under control and the impact of the storm was not severe. The Meteorological Department reported that the storm in the Gulf of Thailand had made landfall over Prachuap Khiri Khan at 4 am yesterday and then weakened into a low-pressure area before traveling west towards the Andaman Sea in the afternoon. According to automatic precipitation measuring stations in the affected area, Prachuap Khiri Khan’s Bang Saphan district received the most precipitation within 24 hours, as the average rainfall in the district reached 140 millimeters.
Kittikorn Thep-u-amnuay, head of the Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office, said the office had designated areas in the province, especially in Bang Saphan and Thap Sakae districts, as at high risk for flash floods, but he added that the situation was not critical. “We confirm the report that many areas in the province, especially in the lowlands of Bang Saphan district and Thap Sakae district, were inundated by flash floods, because of the massive amount of rain in one night,” Kittikorn said.“However, the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office and local authorities have built defensive walls from sandbags to protect important areas such as hospitals already, while teams of officers were also dispatched to flooded areas to help people.” Source: Nation