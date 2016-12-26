Pool Party Held at Baraquda Hotel

On Saturday December 24th, Baraquda Hotel hosted their first pool party event. The idea has been in the pipeline for a while now, and has finally arrived with the help of We R 4 You Productions.

Unlike Bangkok, which hosts weekly pool party events at various locations across the city, the concept has never really taken off in Pattaya. Can anyone can remember Planet Earth Beach Club; they were onto an absolute winner, before they were forced to shut down due to them not having the correct paperwork.

As of yet, nothing has been able to match what they did there, but Baraquda did a pretty good job for their first attempt. Entry was free and once inside you had the option of an all you can eat BBQ for only 300 Baht per person. The party ran from 3:00pm until 10:00pm with live DJ’s keeping the beats pumping and people dancing.

The idea and concept is good, and with a few tweaks here and there, and a good marketing campaign, I’m sure they can make a success of it.

Thanks to our Photographer, Paul Yates, who was on the scene to capture some quick snaps.

Keep your eyes and ears alert for the next one