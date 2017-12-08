Home Breaking News Police to use lie detector to settle THB30 million lottery tickets case
Police to use lie detector to settle THB30 million lottery tickets case
Police in Thailand’s Kanchanaburi province will put two claimants of five winning lottery tickets to a lie detector test today, as a part of an investigation to determine their real owner.
The bizarre case — which has gotten a lot of local media attention — started when 62-year-old former police officer Pol. Lt. Jaroon Wimol, won the first-prize lottery totalling THB30 million (US$920,000) on Nov. 1. He cashed out the lottery, and all went until school teacher Preecha Kraikruan, 50, filed a police report on Nov. 28 accusing Jaroon of having stolen his lottery tickets.Both insisted to the police they were the lucky person who purchased the winning ducats. Police have questioned at least 10 witnesses at this point, including a lottery street vendor who was convinced that she sold the winning tickets to Preecha. Speaking to the media, both parties accuse each other of lying. Preecha’s lawyer said Jaroon was clearly lying because he could not say from which vendor he bought the lottery ticket.
Jaroon’s lawyer, meanwhile, claimed that Preecha had tried to settle and suggested they split the prize 50-50. The lawyer commented on the alleged deal, asking: “Would someone who rightfully won the lottery be this generous?” Jaroon’s bank account, in which he had already deposited the multi-million baht prize has been frozen, Thai PBS reported. Pol. Kritsana Pattanachareon, deputy spokesman of the Royal Thai Police, said both men have not been charged as the collection of evidence is ongoing. The next step would be to exam traces of DNA on the lottery tickets. He ensured that both parties will be treated fairly. Source: Coconuts Bangkok