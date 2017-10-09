Police seize 600 million baht worth of illicit drugs

Metropolitan police seized 400 kilograms of Ice or crystal meth, one million methamphetamine pills and ketamine worth altogether about 600 million baht from two houses in Bang Sao Thong district in Samut Prakan province and in Bang Na Saturday night

Two men, identified as Pornchai Changkae and Kwan Banchongchart, were also arrested by police during the coordinate raids of the two houses in a housing estate in Tambon Bang Bo and in another housing estate in Bang Na. The illicit drug haul which also included 148 liquid ketamine, 600 grams of ketamine crystals and drug-making equipment. The seized drugs were presented to the media at Metropolitan Police Bureau on Sunday.

Pol Gen Chalermkiat Srivorakhan, the deputy national police chief, told the media that the drug haul was believed to belong to Mr. Chatchai Phramongkol who was suspected to be a major drug dealer. He said that the two houses were used to store the illicit drugs after they were delivered from the North and then distributed to buyers from different provinces.

In a separate seizure, Talingchan police arrested Pathanin Boonwong and found in his black shoulder bag 72,000 methamphetamine tablets as he was about to board a passenger van for the South in front of a used car dealer’s shop on Kanchanapisek road. The suspect claimed he was hired 72,000 baht to receive the drug in Nakhon Pathom to be delivered to a buyer, identified only as Mr. Karin, in Muang district of Prachuab Khiri Khan. He also said that he had made five deliveries before. Source: Thai PBS