Police seek driver who knocked out power in Nongprue

Nongprue police are searching for the driver of a car that lost control somehow, downed two power poles, blocked traffic, and then fled the scene, before police had a chance to get there.

Power, telephone and cable-television service were knocked out April 19 after the Bangkok-registered Toyota Altis crashed into the utility poles on Soi Nong Krabok opposite of Srisuk Villa.

The car sustained critical damage, but the driver was nowhere to be found when police arrived. Eye witnesses told police that they saw the driver of the vegicle stagger out of his smashed up car, take a quick look at the damage he had caused, before deciding to make a run for.

Witnesses said the car was speeding and driver apparently lost control, hitting one post. When it fell, it took down another. The car careened off the utility pole and hit a water pipe.

The driver, they said, staggered out of the car and fled on foot. It is firmly believed that the driver was either drunk, or under the influence at the time, or that he was in fact, not the registered owner of the vehicle.

He obviously didn’t want to receive any of the charges mentioned previously, so did a runner.

Source: Pattaya Mail