Police search for a heartless dog killer

The Watchdog Thailand (WDT) non-governmental organisation has condemned the brutal killing of a pet dog by an unknown person in Roi Et’s Thawatburi district on Tuesday.

In their Facebook post on Thursday, WDT published pictures of the mutilated carcass of pet dog “Oldie”, which was killed at its owner’s home at around 3am. It said the the dog was cue open with a knife and then had its organs and body parts removed.

The organisation has filed a police complaint and is anxiously hoping the person responsible is brought to justice.

The dog’s owner, Chutikarn Gartoon, also reported on her Facebook page the following day that her dog had been brutally killed despite being at home and that she hoped whoever had done it would be punished soon. Source: Asia Nation