Police search for a heartless dog killer

By Nnkhiaokam -
7
457

Police search for a heartless dog killer

The Watchdog Thailand (WDT) non-governmental organisation has condemned the brutal killing of a pet dog by an unknown person in Roi Et’s Thawatburi district on Tuesday.

In their Facebook post on Thursday, WDT published pictures of the mutilated carcass of pet dog “Oldie”, which was killed at its owner’s home at around 3am. It said the the dog was cue open with a knife and then had its organs and body parts removed.

The organisation has filed a police complaint and is anxiously hoping the person responsible is brought to justice.

The dog’s owner, Chutikarn Gartoon, also reported on her Facebook page the following day that her dog had been brutally killed despite being at home and that she hoped whoever had done it would be punished soon.  Source: Asia Nation

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Ken Anderson

    Just some hillbilly I would say, who wanted to feast on this dogs organs.

    • Charles Baht Trump

      Pad thieu?

  • One less

    The dog was killed at his owners home? There are many dogs left outside and barking all the night. Perhaps it was one of them. Just barking no more…

  • JACK

    People that kill or hurt animals often have psychopathic traits, this could have been a practise run, the next time it could be a person, Khun the Ripper may be at large!

  • Tony Akhurst

    If they catch the c+++t that did this horendus thing they should do the same to that person.

  • Gentle_Snowman

    Dont know what the fuss is, we do it to pigs all the time

    • Charles Baht Trump

      Then why not humans as well?