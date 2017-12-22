Police provide security over the holidays

National police deputy commissioner Pol General Chalermkiat Srivorakan, put out the invitation on Friday while inspecting the project’s area in Bangkok’s Min Buri district, including actress Khemanit “Pancake” Jamikorn’s home. People can register for joining the project, now under the banner “Pracha Rath Ruamjai Dulae Kwamplodpai Ban Prachachon” (which translates as state-public collaboration to take care and guard people’s homes) at a local precinct.

Participants in the project, which runs from December 25 to January 3, 2018, can download a smartphone app, “Police I Lert U” that allows participants to receive alerts and updates. Chalermkiat said the project would not just provide security for people’s homes during the key festivals, but also help police in their efforts to prevent drugs use and other holiday-related issues.

He said police would patrol all areas to prevent crimes with an emphasis on those houses enrolled in the project. Khemanit said she had previously registered for the police’s house-sitting scheme over two previous long holiday periods and found it easy to sign up.

She said the need to visit Cambodia during the New Year’s holiday period led her to join again. Bangkok had 1,600 homes, including Min Buri’s 41 houses, registered in the police project during the last New Year’s holiday period. Police will this year also be equipped with a portable camera that records images at various spots while officers were on patrol and send them to each area’s command centre. Source: Asia Nation