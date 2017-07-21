Pattaya Police training for snatching thefts

Pattaya police training for response to the city’s many snatching robberies in hopes of catching more of the thieves on motorbikes in the act.

Pol. Lt. Col. Korn Samakanay led the July 13 drill for suppression, investigation and traffic inspectors in South Pattaya.

Pattaya is, unfortunately, notorious for these “snatch and grab” type thefts which usually involve young Thai males driving up on a motorbike, grabbing your bag or mobile phone, before speeding away before you have time to react.

The exercise saw two “thieves” in full-facemask motorcycle helmets snatch a handbag from a “tourist” on Pratamnak Hill’s Soi Kasetsin 5 and ride off toward Jomtien Beach.

The theft report was called in by the victim and patrol police were dispatched to the scene, where they quickly took the description of the bandits and called for backup.

Traffic and patrol officers were deployed on likely escape routes and the robbers were identified driving on Thepprasit Soi 7 where they were eventually apprehended.

Korn said the drill was organized to both improve police response to rampant bag and gold thefts, as well as give tourists a greater feeling of security.

Source: Pattaya Mail