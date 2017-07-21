Pattaya Police training for snatching thefts

Pattaya police training for response to the city’s many snatching robberies in hopes of catching more of the thieves on motorbikes in the act.

Pol. Lt. Col. Korn Samakanay led the July 13 drill for suppression, investigation and traffic inspectors in South Pattaya.

Pattaya is, unfortunately, notorious for these “snatch and grab” type thefts which usually involve young Thai males driving up on a motorbike, grabbing your bag or mobile phone, before speeding away before you have time to react.

The exercise saw two “thieves” in full-facemask motorcycle helmets snatch a handbag from a “tourist” on Pratamnak Hill’s Soi Kasetsin 5 and ride off toward Jomtien Beach.

The theft report was called in by the victim and patrol police were dispatched to the scene, where they quickly took the description of the bandits and called for backup.

Traffic and patrol officers were deployed on likely escape routes and the robbers were identified driving on Thepprasit Soi 7 where they were eventually apprehended.

Korn said the drill was organized to both improve police response to rampant bag and gold thefts, as well as give tourists a greater feeling of security.

Source: Pattaya Mail

  • ken

    Another futile attemp to promote the image of Pattaya’s Keystone Cops. 100 percent ineffective training which will lead to a 0 percent of chain snatchers being caught.

  • St George

    Yawn………………………

    • Guesty Boy

      hahahah, zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz, time for a name and avatar change Jacky Boy

      • St George

        Not on your nelly Pesty boy

  • Mike Murphy

    4 or 2B

  • Tony Akhurst

    Now that the brain dead b I b have warned motor bike thieves they will probably escape more easily.

  • Ken Anderson

    This is nothing to do with protecting the public or clamping down on crime.
    The Keystones having now become aware of the ”rampant bag and gold thefts”, simply want to get their hands on the cache.