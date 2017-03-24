Police checkpoints cracking down on illegal guides going to Pattaya

A joint operation of tourist and highway police is setting up daily roadblocks to crack down on illegal guides working in Pattaya.

Several tour buses were stopped en route to the resort yesterday and two arrests were made, initial reports suggest.

The first was a Chinese national called Liu Liang, 30. A list of names of Chinese tourists on his bus as well as vouchers and receipts were taken into evidence.

On another bus a Thai man Thana Suksai, 46, was arrested. He was found to be in possession of a guide’s documentation but it was not for the Pattaya area. He was only allowed to operate in Bangkok and its surrounding area.

Korn Somkhane of the Highway Police said that the checkpoints were also a good opportunity to check on driving habits ahead of the Songkran holidays next month.

He said he was acting on orders from national police HQ and added that they would be out daily but moving the checkpoints around.

Source: 77Jowo

  • Sexy Soi Six

    While these check point Charlie’s are checking the Chinese to see if they’ve been paying income tax as guide operators they might give us drunk drivers a break for awhile things have been getting pretty hairy sneaking home all sozzled up from soi 6 smoke&kiss Bar and the Bull dog bar some nights .

  • Jack La Motta

    Checkpoint,more like a cashpoint, be checking also for minor traffic infringements and any other irregularities to stock up their Teamoney coffers!

  • ken

    Made two arrest then what? Fined them 100 baht and these monkeys are back at it again. These scumbag Cops are a waste of space in this wasteland always putting on some dogs and pony show.

    • Sexy Soi Six

      Leave the cops to do there coppering lol and leave the big mouth farangs to mind there own business and enjoy the fruits of Pattaya .