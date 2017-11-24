Police go on course to learn how to deal with foreigners

Eighty police investigators from Southern Thailand, including Phuket, Phang Nga, and Krabi, began a month-long course on Monday to learn how to become better investigators and how to deal with foreigners in tourism provinces.

The training, called the “Detective Team training in tourism zone,” is being conducted at the Region 8 Police headquarters at the northern end of Phuket.

Provincial Police Region 8 Acting Commissioner Pol. Lt. Gen. Sorasak Yenprem said, “The training is being held to develop the skills and abilities of all investigators. They have to be responsible and serve tourists and foreign investors. It is very important to provide this support to local investigators so they can discover the facts and gather evidence in conducting investigations,” Gen. Sorasak said.

“It helps them to work faster and helps improves their problem-solving skills,” he added.

In addition to learning investigation skills, including how to gather evidence and question witnesses, the investigators will also undergo shooting practices and receive marital arts training,” Gen. Sorasak said.

Source: Coconuts

