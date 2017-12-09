Police forced into action as death toll on Pattaya’s roads increases

After damming reports suggested that the death toll on the roads is still on the increase, police have been forced into action, in the way of camera guns.

The first signs were seen on the main Sukhumvit Road, not far from the entrance of the popular Nong Nooch Gardens.

Amazing, actually, not that amazingly, in less than 1 hour, police managed to catch a total of 37 motorists breaking the roads, either by speeding, not wearing a helmet etc.

The particular stretch of road where the first of the cameras had was set up is set to be a particular hot spot for accidents, with figures showing over 100 deaths in under 2 years.

The most recent involved a minivan crashing into a tree after the driver lost concentration. The accident finished up killing 5 and injuring a further 9 people.

What is amazing, is that it took all this time and even the unwanted honor of being named the country with the most dangerous roads in the world, for authorities to actually start to take some action.

The problem is, they have been playing with the idea of “taking action” for a number of years, but nothing seems to get followed through.

Police say that this time is different, however, and will be increasing the cameras in and around Pattaya gradually, leading up to Christmas and New Year, a particularly bad time for fatal road accidents.