Police chief facing charges for helping Yingluck escape

An investigation into the disappearance of now fugitive, Yingluck Shinawatra has found foul play by a top police chief.

POL COLONEL Chairit Anurit of the Metropolitan Police faces disciplinary action for his role in driving former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra to Sa Kaew province ahead of the scheduled Supreme Court verdict on August 25, in her case related to her government’s rice-pledging scheme.

Chairit yesterday reported to his head office to acknowledge the action. He has been accused of breaching police ethical codes under the 1974 national police law. He has declined to confirm that his passenger was Yingluck, only saying he had driven a seized Toyota Camry to Sa Kaew province on August 23.