OMG! Police bribe book found during raid of bar
Take a seat for this because we know your going to find this hard to believe, but evidence has been found that Thai police have been taking bribe money from a bar.
Police and district officials raided a pub near the Rajamangala University of Technology Thanyaburi in Pathum Thani district early on Friday, arrested its manager, and discovered a book detailing bribes to officials.
Manager Charoenchoke Meksaen, 22, was charged with selling alcoholic drinks without a licence and violating two orders of the chief of the National Council for Peace and Order by operating an entertainment place close to an educational institute.
The 1.30am raid was led by Klong Luang district chief Nitichai Wiriuyanon.
The district chief said that officials also found an account book with details of bribe payments to several government agencies and officials on a daily and monthly basis.
Nitichai said local residents complained that the pub was operating near a university and was allowing teens under 18 to enter the venue.
Nitichai said the pub was previously cited for allowing underage people to enter and for selling alcoholic drinks without a licence.
Source: Nation