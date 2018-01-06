OMG! Police bribe book found during raid of bar

Take a seat for this because we know your going to find this hard to believe, but evidence has been found that Thai police have been taking bribe money from a bar.

Police and district officials raided a pub near the Rajamangala University of Technology Thanyaburi in Pathum Thani district early on Friday, arrested its manager, and discovered a book detailing bribes to officials.

Manager Charoenchoke Meksaen, 22, was charged with selling alcoholic drinks without a licence and violating two orders of the chief of the National Council for Peace and Order by operating an entertainment place close to an educational institute.