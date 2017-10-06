Police arrested suspect bank robbing in Chachoengsao

A 30-year-old man wanted for the robbery of nearly 800,000 baht from a Siam Commercial Bank branch in Chachoengsao was apprehended in Bang Lamung district on Thursday.

Police announced the arrest on Friday but did not give the suspect’s name.

A man robbed the bank’s Talat Klong 16 branch in Bang Nam Prieo district and took off with 780,000 baht in cash on Sept 29. Only 100,000 baht was retrieved from the lone robber, who allegedly told police most of it was used to settle his online football gambling debt. He spent the remainder to buy gold. Theerapol Jindaluang, chief of Chachoengsao Provincial Police, said on Friday that after the heist the suspect fled to Nong Sua district in Pathum Thani and then Bang Lamung district, where he was subsequently detained. The probe will be widened to find other suspects believed involved in the holdup. Further details would be announced later, Pol Maj Gen Theerapol said. Source: Bangkok post