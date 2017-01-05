A Pointing Farang in Pattaya

By Danny Boy -
A farang bravely points out the Danger on Soi Buakow, Pattaya

What would we do without someone pointing? Just how would we know what to look for? Thank goodness for this brave farang who manages to point out one of the many dangers of living in Pattaya.

We should all know what dangers to look out for by now. Most common dangers include girls, alcohol, motorbikes and balconies, but we often forget about the electrical pylons that could fall on top of us at any time.

Take a look at this one, located directly outside a major hotel on Soi Buakow.

It looks like it’s about to topple over any minute, and locals say that it has been in this state for several months, ever since it was hit by a bus. It has gradually gotten worse over time, so local decided to call the authorities.

Sure enough some officials made it to the scene, where they proceeded to take a few photographs for evidence. Unfortunately, that was it, and no plans have been made to make the necessary repairs, and no one has been back since.

Locals have now taken to the local media and social networks in an attempt to highlight the problem and get something done about it. Let’s hope it works.

  • Thor

    It’s got red and white paint on it what more do they want

    • vkqqrpplazzqq

      Red and white stripes, is there a Barber shop nearby?

  • Ken Jr

    This Old Man is pointing at the wrong Direction that Pole is no danger to any one, This Guy should Be Pointing A the Thai Man Behind Him ….. That’s the Biggest Danger of Leaving In This Nonsense SUB Country ……..and as soon as this Thai Men gets Behind of the Handle Bar of that Scooter Watch out, it will be an Even bigger Danger Situation …….

  • vkqqrpplazzqq

    He should be a Posterboy for the Thai Tourism quality tourist campaign, looks like he flew in direct from Benidorm! judging by hes bandaged arm,hes touched the pole before, great when someone learns from their mistakes and tries to advise other unsuspecting passersby, goodman, and upstanding citizen!