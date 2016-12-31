PM Prayut named ‘Man of the Year 2016’

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha was named the most popular man of 2016, Dusit Poll said.

In the latest poll, “Most Popular of the Year 2016”, conducted by Dusit Poll on a total of 5,694 people from all walks of life during December 10-29, 80.69% gave Gen Prayut as the most popular man of the year, followed by Toon Bodyslam, or Atiwara Kongmalai, the front man of Bodyslam, one of the most successful rock bands in Thailand. He received 10.12%votes.

The third most popular man was Thai national football team manager Kiatisuk Senamuang or better known as Ziko. He got 9.19% votes.

Meanwhile the poll also revealed that the saddest news of the year 2016 voted by 98.58% of people was the passing of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

The happiest moment of the year voted by 42.92% people was when all Thais took part in singing the royal anthem together.

Dusit Poll also revealed that the most favourite male singer of Thai popular music was Toon Bodyslam, while female singer went to Da Endorphine of the Endorphine, one of the most popular Thai rock bands in Thailand.

The most favourite Thai male folk singer was Kong Huairai, and female folk singer was Tai Orathai.

The most favourite Thai actor was Tik Jessadaporn, while female actress was Um Patcharapha.

Most favourite male athlete was Buakhao Banchamek, while female athlete was May Ratchanok.

The most favourite male politician was Gen Prayut (63.86%), followed by Abhisit Vejjajiva (18.45%), and Thaksin Shinawatra (17.69%).

The most favorite female politician was Ms Paveena Hongsakul (50.01%), followed by Ms Yingluck Shinawatra (36.37%), and Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphand (13.15%)

-ThaiPBS