PM in Pattani mobile cabinet meeting
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and his delegation arrived in Pattani on Monday morning amid extra-tight security ahead of a mobile cabinet meeting in Songkhla on Tuesday.
The two-day visit to the southern region follows a cabinet reshuffle announced on Friday. Gen Prayut was due to presides over the opening of a central livestock market in Nong Chik district before chairing a security meeting at the 15th Infantry Division headquarters. He was also to meet with local leaders from southern border provinces to hear first-hand suggestions and about problems related to the government’s policy for the deep South. The prime minister will leave for Songkhla in the evening to attend a working dinner on economic and social development in southern border provinces at a hotel in Muang district.
The mobile cabinet meeting will be on Tuesday at the Rajamangala University of Technology Srivijaya.People from Thepha district in Songkhla plan to gather there to protest against the coal power plant project. They believe operating the 2,200 megawatt-coal fired power plant there will destroy the coastal ecology and harm their livelihoods. Source: Bangkok Post