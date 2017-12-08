PM motivate permanent solution to fix Trang’s flood
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has urged provincial authorities to speed up digging a canal to drain floodwater in the province by next year as a permanent solution to repeated floods.
During his field trip to inspect the flood situation in Trang Friday morning, the premier was briefed about the drainage system. The Royal Irrigation Department reported that Trang River has a capacity to take water at the rate of 720 cubic meters per second but the highest drainage rate needed during previous floods was 1,467 cubic meters per second, causing overflows on both banks.
The department initiated the drainage project in 2016, with a plan to complete in 2018. The system involves two water-gates and a new 7.5 km canal of 102 m wide.
The canal will be able to drain the excess water and prevent floods in 10,052 rai in three Tambons of Muang district. Under normal circumstances, the canal can hold 3.2 million cubic meters of water for 10,000 rai of farmland. It will also supply 1.74 million cu m for tap water production.
Gen Prayut said the department should ensure that the system was completed as planned to bring relief to residents in the area. He emphasized that the implementation of any project should be in the best interest of the public. The residents should also be informed about the drainage project to create understanding and cooperation. However, he viewed that the project should not cause problems for people living in the designated site.
Gen Prayut said he sympathized with people in the flooded areas and insisted that the government would try to do its best to solve the problem. At the same time, he asked them to be patient and understanding since there would be obstacles in implementing relief projects such as environmental issues and opposition from certain groups. Source: Bangkok Post