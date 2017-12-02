PM invites Peoples to present a tribute to HM King Bhumibol on December 5th
Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has invited all Thai people to pay tribute to His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej on Dec 5th
In weekly televised address on Friday (Dec 1), Gen Prayut said that Dec 5 marks not only the birthday anniversary of the late King, but also Thailand’s National Day, the Father’s Day, and the World Soil Day.
Gen Prayut said the United Nations has declared Dec 5 the World Soil Day to honor King Bhumibol whose contributions to soil development and environmental protection were incomparable.
He said the International Union of Soil Sciences (IUSS) has also awarded the late King the first recipient of the Humanitarian Soil Scientist award, which validates the significance of his role in conservation of soil resources and on global food security.
Gen Prayut called on all Thais to commemorate this significant day and encouraged the people to take this opportunity to unify the nation and follow in the footsteps of the late King for the prosperity and sustainability of the country.