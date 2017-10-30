PM invites all to the exhibition of the Royal Crematorium

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha on Monday (Oct 30) thanked all government agencies and the people for their parts in holding the Royal Cremation Ceremonies and invited all people to the exhibition of the Royal Crematorium site from November 2-30 before it will be dismantled.

In a 7-minute nationwide broadcast of his message to the nation at 8.00am on Monday, the prime minister thanked all government officials and the people throughout the past one year in holding the Royal Cremation Ceremonies to the greatest honor that won admiration from the world. He said over 10 million mourners have paid tribute to the late King in front of the Royal Urn in the past one year. He said His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn has granted permission for holding the exhibition of the Royal Crematorium as it will give knowledge of the crematorium, the cremation ceremonies, and the royal activities of the late King. He invited all people to the exhibition that will open to the general public during November 2-30 before the Royal Crematorium will be dismantled. He said although the Royal Cremation Ceremony was over the late King’s advice will be remembered and adhered to while His Majesty’s over 4,000 royal projects will proceed for the benefits of the Thai people. Source: Thai PBS