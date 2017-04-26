Plucky German tourist foils Pattaya lady boy pickpocket

A plucky German tourist made a citizen’s arrest on a baht bus in Pattaya after a lady boy stole money from his pocket.

Fifty nine year old Thomas Broschart was on his way back to his hotel on the baht bus in North Pattaya when it stopped to pick up a lady boy, reported Chonburi News

As the bus moved along the lady boy made advances to the tourist and tried to get very close to him.

But the game German noticed that the lady boy had lifted some money from his pocket and he grabbed the man’s arm and held on tight.

He then notified the cops.

The lady boy – 50 year old Penphat Suphaphat – was still under arrest when the cops arrived at the Pla Loma (Dolphin) Roundabout.

Some 1,220 baht was taken into evidence.

Penphat was charged with theft during the hours of darkness and prepared for a court appearance.

Source: Chonburi News