Pickups can carry holiday revellers

You can ride in the back of a pickup truck during the New Year holiday season despite it being against the law, Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department director-general Chayaphon Thitisak said on Tuesday.

He acknowledged the National Council for Peace and Order ban on the practice deemed unsafe, but said the government understood it has long been the norm and the ban is not enforced. Chayaphon warned, though, that anyone doing so should for their own safety not sit on the edges of the truck bed or drink alcohol while travelling. He said his department, as its main mission for this New Year, has been encouraging people to respect traffic laws.

“We will use every social measure to prevent accidents on the roads during the holidays,” he said. “We encourage communities and families to look after one another and make sure everyone is complying with road safety regulations.”    Source: Asia Nation

 

 

 

  • private pile

    The only reason this law is not enforced is because have you ever seen a farang drive a pick up with people in the back??? Until you do this law will never be enforced…just a saving face exercise

    • Charles Baht Esquire.

      i’ve seen many drunkard English farangs in the back of pick ups on the way to Bang Chang p issing and spewing out of the back while sloshing and spilling beer over each other like wild packs of boars for their football singing beer chang swirling class act night out and return.

      • Charles Baht IsQueer

        Hey Charles, is that acne on your face,
        or scars from dodging the coat hanger for 9 months?

        • Charles Baht Esquire.

          the facts strike a chord their did it pedo pom ?

          • Tony Akhurst

            C.B.E.FLAT OR WAS IT C SHARP.

          • foreskin

            Tony, as you are probably aware, there are some total scum that post their inane drivel on here. The Charles No Baht, The Ken and The Ken Anderson.

          • Steve Gray

            And you are included as I have yet to see one valuable post from you. All your post are simply criticizing others, there is no value in any of them.

      • private pile

        Hahahhaha but were they behind the wheel???

    • popeye the sailorman

      NO HAVE NEVER SEEN LIKE MANY OTHERS WHO HAVE NEVER SEEN….BECAUSE FARANGS OBEY THE LAWS

      • private pile

        This law yes i agree…. as for the rest of them …. not a chance… lots of naughty farang in paradise

  • popeye the sailorman

    WHY HAVE LAWS………….SIMPLE QUESTION !!!!!”!!””!!””!!”

    • Charles Baht Esquire.

      well you lawless drunkard sex offending poms never let the laws of the land interfere with your daily law breaking activities so why ask such a halfwit idiot question in the first place ? just go back to dark cold little hole in the ground tunnel and shut the f uck up .

  • ken

    This is the time of the year where traffic accidents will increase significantly and these baboons are allowing passengers and drivers to engage in an unsafe and illegal act. This is another prime example of why these savages are the laughing stock of all banana republics but if they want to kill of some useless Thai men, this is a proven effective method of accomplishing that good deed and I fully support it.