Pickup crash kills 5 and injures 9

Five people were killed and nine others injured when a pickup truck skidded off the road and hit a tree in Sattahip district of Chon Buri province on Saturday afternoon (Nov 18), police said.

Pol Lt Col Pasawat Wiripornnoppakhun, chief investigator of Sattahip police, said the accident occurred at about 3.20pm at kilometre marker 164 on Sattahip-Na Klua road in Tambon Bang Sare.

Eyewitnesses told police that the pickup truck, which was modified into a song taew passenger vehicle, was running at a high speed when it skidded off the road and rammed into a roadside tree. The tree branches swept out the vehicle’s roof and the passengers, most of them students of Sattahip Technical School, were thrown out of the truck.

Five passengers were killed. One of them died at the scene. She was Natta Pandit, 15, a student of Sattahip Technical School. Four others, all of the women, died at hospital.

Nine other passengers were wounded.

Somporn Thammaen, 35, the mini-bus driver, fled the scene.

Source: PBS