Phuket tourist police hold simulated marine rescue exercise

The exercise was led by Acting Tourist Police Commander Lt Gen Sakorn Thongmunee from Bangkok, who was joined by Maj Ekkachai Siri from the Phuket Tourist Police, local officers, rescue workers and medical staff from the Kusoldharm Foundation, Koh Kaew Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor), Vachira Phuket Hospital and others.

The aim of the today’s (Sept 28) simulated exercise was to ensure clear lines of communication and boundaries of responsibility are set for all organizations who become involved in rescue efforts should a real incident arise for tourists. Especially in this coming high season, noted the Tourist Police press release marking the exercise.

The exercise simulated various marine accidents such as drowning where victims were recovered from the water, brought ashore in a dinghy and then transferred to a medical facility via ambulance. This included the use of a Royal Thai Police helicopter.

Lt Gen Sakorn said, “Tourist Police take care of tourist’s safety. They also suppress illegal activities and crimes that affect the tourism industry. More tourists from around the world are coming to Phuket so we have to be prepared to keep them safe, that is the most important thing for us.” Source: Phuket News