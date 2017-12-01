Phuket has reduced road accidents by half
Phuket has won praise from health and safety agencies for halving the road accidents taking place there in the decade ending in 2016.
In the decade previous, 1997-2006, Phuket was among Thailand’s five worst provinces in terms of death and injury resulting from road accidents. The dramatic reduction in accidents and casualties has been credited to a focus on accident-prone locations (where crashes were cut by 30 per cent), strict law enforcement using speed guns, breathalyzers and cameras at intersections in 2016), and an efficient network of multidisciplinary emergency response teams.
The government meanwhile has added additional efforts in safety management, road infrastructure, vehicle safety and post-crash care and remedial measures. Public Health Ministry chief inspector-general Dr. Supakit Sirilak said on Thursday these initiatives are in response to the directives issued for the United Nations Decade of Action for Road Safety (2011-2020), which seek a 50-per-cent reduction in road fatalities. Supakit was addressing journalists on a tour of three “road-safety model areas” in Phuket. Source: Asia Nation