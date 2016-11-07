Phuket motorbike taxi driver denies attempted ‘Holloween rape’ of Russian woman

PHUKET: A man arrested for attacking a Russian woman on Bangla Rd, Patong, on Oct 31 has confessed to robbing the woman, but has denied that he attempted to rape her, police have told The Phuket News.

Patong Police arrested motorbike taxi driver Samlee Seangchan, 27, yesterday (Nov 4) after tracking him down via CCTV, explained Patong Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Somsak Thongkleng.

Col Somak said that he received a report on Tuesday (Nov 1) that a Russian woman, 30 years old, had went to celebrate Halloween on Bangla Rd on the traditional night of Oct 31.

“At about 2am she hired Samlee to take her back to her hotel in Chalong, but Samlee pulled over along the way and allegedly tried to embrace her,” Col Somak said.

“The Russian woman cried out for help, but Samlee reportedly pushed his hand over her face,” he said.

Samlee stole B7,000 and US$200 from the Russian woman, then fled on his motorbike, Col Somsak said.

“Police tracked him down by CCTV. During questioning, Samlee confessed to the charge of robbery, but denied he made any attempt to rape the woman,” he said.

Police are continuing their investigation.

