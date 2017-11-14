Phu Thap Boek bomb blast Suspect has been arrested
A man suspected of placing a bomb that exploded near scenic Phu Thap Boek mountain, killing a minibus driver and injuring two women tourists, was arrested on Tuesday outside the provincial court.
Phetchabun police chief Pol Maj Gen San Phoraksa said police apprehended Ma Wongthapboek shortly after he arrived at the court to appear in a separate case.
Investigators obtained an arrest warrant and tracked down Mr Ma, after gathering evidence pointing to him being behind the bomb that exploded near the entrance to the resort mountain in Lom Kao district on Sept 10.
The bomb eploded when the minibus driver stopped and got out to urinate beside a bush. The suspect was being held at Lok Kao police station for interrogation.
Police and park officials have previously linked the explosion to the conflict with resort operators unhappy with the government’s campaign to remove illegally built accommodation on the popular mountain. Source: Bangkok Post