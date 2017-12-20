‘PHU CHI DAO’ MERCURY DROP TO ZERO TODAY
The temperature on top of tourist destination Phu Chi Dao mountain in Chiang Rai dropped to zero degree Celsius on Wednesday morning, local officials said.
Meanwhile, in downtown Chiang Rai’s Muang district, the temperature was recorded at 9 degrees Celsius. Officials said it was the first time this year that the temperature in Muang district dropped below 10C.
The low temperature prompted a lot of tourists to visit Phu Chi Dao on Wednesday morning, when the wind was also strong.
A group of tourists who shivered on Phu Chi Dao early on Wednesday said the wind prompted them to feel very cold but they decided to wait to see the first sunlight from the mountaintop. Source: Asia Nation