Philippines: Only a few drug criminals left, Duterte says as kill list grows

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte speaks during a visit to Camp Servillano S. Aquino in San Miguel, Tarlac, Philippines December 11, 2016. REUTERS/ Czar Dancel

WITH thousands killed and hundreds of thousands more having already surrendered, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said his anti-drug crackdown has been resulting in fewer deaths every day.

According to Inquirer, the leader said in a speech at the presidential palace Malacanang on Monday that there were “only a few left”. The report said members of the audience laughed at his remarks but Duterte in response insisted that he was “not joking”.

“My successor should be freed of this kind of malignancy,” he was quoted as saying of the drug trade.

Since taking office in June, Duterte has embarked on a nationwide crackdown to rid the country of the drug menace, a key promise of his election campaign.

Local media have provided conflicting figures on the number of deaths that have taken place under Duterte’s watch, however.

According to the Inquirer’s Kill List, a total of 1,775 people have been killed since Duterte became president, including both victims of vigilante killings and suspects killed during police raids.

Rappler, on the other hand, puts the count much higher at close to 5,930 since July 1, based on what it says was revised data from the Philippine National Police.

SEE ALSO: ‘Trump praised me for “doing great” over war on drugs’, says Philippines’ Duterte

During his speech at the award ceremonies for the Outstanding Men and Women of 2016, the president also reiterated his remarks earlier that he derives no pleasure from seeing people get killed.

“I know that people are killed. It does not make me happy,” the Inquirer quoted him saying.

He also insisted that he found no satisfaction in ordering more weapons and bullets for the police.

In his speech, Duterte claimed there were now four million drug addicts in the Philippines, but he did not disclose where he got the figure from.

“That four million will contaminate another 10 million, then it will be too late for us to save the country. We will be like Latin America,” the Inquirer quoted him saying.

SEE ALSO: Philippines: Murder, kidnap complaints filed against Duterte, 27 others

Duterte made a similar remark about not enjoying the killing of thousands of drug dealers at an Awards ceremony in Tarlac City on Sunday.

According to Rappler, in his speech, the president had rejected allegations that killings being linked to his war on drugs were state-sponsored. He also denied ordering the police or military to carry out summary executions.

Duterte insisted that his orders were for the police to only shoot a suspect if he or she resists arrest or fights back.

“Hanapin mo sila, arestuhin mo kung kaya pa, pagka-lumaban at may armas … that would place the life of the police or military man, pati siya madadamay sa kamatayan, unahan na ninyo. That’s my order,” he was quoted saying.

(Translated: Find the suspects, arrest them, if they fight back and they have weapons that would place the life of the policeman or military man in danger, then fire at them. That’s my order.)

SEE ALSO: Philippines: Duterte says will buy Chinese firearms, claims China eager for deal

Earlier Sunday, Duterte was reported as expressing his willingness to sign an arms purchase deal with China, marking a further thaw in the once icy relations between Manila and Beijing, and the Philippines’s pivot away from the U.S.

According to the Inquirer, Duterte claimed Beijing is pressing him on the deal, in which the guns will be purchased through a 25-year grant to the Philippines government. He believes the term length indicates China’s eagerness in striking the deal.

It is unclear, however, what kind of guns will be acquired as Duterte did not provide details of the matter.

-Asian Correspondent

  • Tony Akhurst

    When is Thailand going to follow Duterte of the phillopines example against all drug pushers and leaders.??????

    • Leburn

      When they will have cracked down all shisha places.

      • ken

        Yes!!
        They should include people dealing in that shisha crap as drug dealers also. Shoot the lot of them I say.

        • pattaya_bob

          And shoot to kill all the drug addicts
          buying cigarettes from 7-11.
          Shisha and cigarettes are both
          Tobacco..

          • Coyote

            exactly!

          • ken

            Yes quite right, tobacco addicts, alcoholics. No difference.

          • Coyote

            My Great Grandmother drank a bottle of Gin a day, would you have had her shot?

          • ken

            Yes. If her antisocial habbit caused problems to others around her.

          • Coyote

            habbit, is that something that Nuns wear?

          • Coyote

            She was a kind and considerate Woman married to a Jeweller from Hatton Garden, and you??? you are a waste of space , and Oxygen :/

        • Coyote

          How naive, Hookah tobacco (also known as waterpipe tobacco, maassel, shisha, narghile, or argileh) is smoked with a hookah (waterpipe). it is only flavoured Tobacco, no drugs atall and the only stimulating effect is from the nicotine like Cigarettes, in the Edgeware Road in London ( the Arab district) there are many Shisha bars and cafes, people go there and drink coffee or juice and relax smoking a shisha, totally harmless, Thailand bans Shisha bars because they associate it with Islam! pure and simple Islamaphobia and racism

          • ken

            Yes that is just what I expect from all the modern day left leaning crap. Your opinion differs to someone else’s so you brand them a Racist, sexist or any of the other politically correct labels that I will never subscribe to.

          • Coyote

            Since when have i been politically correct? Shisha smoking is the same basically as any Tobacco smoking, do you want to label all smokers junkies?

          • ken

            Smokers are not only junkies, they are idiots. Smoking kills and does nothing for your body so why smoke, its the most disgusting and unhealthy habit in the world. I would kiss a hooker before I smoke, unhealthy as that is to do.

          • Coyote

            I stopped smoking 5 years ago by the way, but i still relate to and have understanding and compassion for people that cant kick the habit!

          • ken

            Yeah, they are disgusting losers who contaminate and pollute the air we so desperately need to stay clean.

          • Coyote

            What do you mean you would kiss a Hooker before you smoke! hahahaha how long do you live in Thailand? how many Hookers have you kissed? be honest now! 😉

          • ken

            Besides your wife? No one else, honest!

          • Coyote

            hahahaha you can have her, S’il vous plaît 😀

          • Coyote

            you only stick your tongue down Ladyboys throats or cute teeny boys as we all know Kenneth 😉

          • Coyote

            OMG Ken you are so naive, you are probably a Virgin! if you was´nt such a Racist Bigot you could almost be lovable! hahaha

          • ken

            Yes they are. Not only junkies they are antisocial and inconsiderate.

          • Coyote

            Rubbish, like all your comments, based on innuendo, your comments are all allusive or oblique,

          • Coyote

            You dont need to subscribe to any labels Ken, your comments speak for themselves, but as free speech stipulates, you have the right to express your opinions and to say what you think, be it true or not!

  • Buster

    The guy Duterte is committing genocide and he should be locked up.

    • Coyote

      The man is a brutal dictator and a homicidal maniac, most of the drug users are poor people using drugs to escape the grim reality of their lives, the Drug Kingpins living in Villas with Millions stashed away wont get killed due to police corruption, only the man in the street doing drugs or selling drugs cos hes unemployed and trying to put food on the table for hes family! Ronald Reagans war on drugs did´nt work and Dutertes murderous campaign wont change anything either, apart from killing thousands of poor people and installing fear and loathing in the population!

      • ken

        The man is a leader similar to Mr. Trump and he is cleaning up the PI. I am happy with the steps he has taken and wish him well in his war against the criminals.

        • Coyote

          Just like the Salem witch trials 1692–93, culminating in the executions of 20 people. 5 others died in jail. It has been estimated that tens of thousands of people were executed for witchcraft in Europe and the American colonies over several hundred years. You can accuse anyone of being a Junkie or a dealer plant some dope on them and kill them! you think in your rihght mind that is Democracy it is not even legal! in any sense!

          • ken

            Since you’ve been so brainwashed, If you’re not already you should start working for the dreaded NGO.

          • Coyote

            Actually i work for an International Bank

          • ken

            Well it would be a promotion to move from being a security guard to NGO status,

          • Coyote

            you are the one who needs a security guard, hahahha, seriously

          • Coyote

            Well i am 30 years younger than you so i could become anything, even US president 😀

          • ken

            So go do it instead of coming on here posting daily inane comments?

          • Coyote

            Well better Inane comments than insane comments like Nr1 Troll Ken 😀

    • ken

      Unlike a nobody like you Buster who has never accomplished anything in your pathetic life, Duterte is a leader who is making a difference and the least you can do is show some respect towards.

      • Coyote

        Yeah he is making a difference, he is killing thousands of poor people extra-judicial(without trial) you facist loser!

        • ken

          You have proof? All you do is call people names, you are a real ugly Coyote.

          • Coyote

            At least i have a profile, you are an invisible internet coward and troll, hated by millions and despised by the same ammount! pathetic weak creature!

          • Coyote

            proof is in the pudding as people of your generation would say 1850-1910 you OLD cretin

      • lagnik

        Its the choice of the Filipino’s, if its what they want and need good.
        I assume he is using the great and illicit wealth of the kingpins to house feed and educate the street kids, [preventative]. I assume the many desperate escapist drug addicts, sweet lady prostitutes and and desperate male hustlers, that surrender are informing on the kingpins and are themselves being housed fed educated and reformed with the same funding and are given a second chance and hope of a future.
        I would commend his stance on despising religion, but maintaining belief in God. Does church or islam do anything for anyone hindu or or rasta, apart from poisoning the masses and condemning them to hell for not giving or complying to ridiculous fairy tales and hoarding n stealing money for illicit causes causing war and conflict due their greed and determination to dominate .

        The Filipino’s know best, it is their president, as a people they have the authority and power to pull the nations servant, serving President Rodrigo Duterte in line if he oversteps their stipulation and perimeters

        Who knows, this could be the beginning of a great nation, all unified under the ONE GOD of LOVE, and his ONE only LAW replacing the hell threat and condemnation of religion.
        I am assuming the above article is slander and grossly exaggerated by the jealous and envious west.

        Trump loves him, that should be good enough for the sticky beak westerners to butt out.

  • Coyote

    vigilante killings!!!! dont like your neighbour? blow hes head off then stick a joint in hes mouth and some dope in hes pockets! murder JUSTIFIED!

