Petrol Company to slash prices in tribute to Late King

It’s not the first and it most certainly won’t be the last tribute to the Late King of Thailand whose Royal cremation takes place later this month.

Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited will lower the prices of all kinds of fuel by 1.50 baht per litre for one day on Oct 26, the royal cremation day of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Chaiwat Kovavisarach, president and chief executive officer of Bangchak Plc, said on Oct 9 that the price cut is intended to reduce expenses of people travelling to join the royal cremation ceremony of the late King on Oct 26.

On Oct 26, pump prices of all kinds of fuel at all Bangchak stations nationwide will be slashed by 1.50 baht per litre for the special occasion, he said.

Tributes have been pouring in over the last year, which has been the official mourning period of the Thai nation for their beloved King.

With preparations all but done, Bangkok is now preparing itself for what will be the biggest influx of people all at once for as long as anyone can remember.

The official cremation takes place on October 26th and it promises to be an outstanding farewell to a King that will never be forgotten. Various ceremonies will also be taking place in the days leading up to the main event as well as a couple of days afterwards.

There will be a 5 day period where no alcohol will be sold across the whole of Thailand as a mark of respect.

Source: PBS