Pet cat catches HUGE spider hiding in the toilet

This video that’ll make the skin crawl of anyone who’s afraid of spiders.

A pet cat was filmed catching a massive arachnid after finding the creature in the toilet.

Four-year-old Calico cat ‘Lele’ was in the bathroom when his owner, Sue Weng, heard him scratching around and went to see what the fuss was about.

Sue was ‘’freaked out’’ after seeing the playful rescue cat toying with the massive 10-inch long spider – which had a two-inch long body and huge fangs.

Sue, from Taiwan, said: ‘’This was a big spider and it really freaked me out. I was very frightened and didn’t know what to do.

‘’Lele is a rescue cat that we took in to our family home in May and he’s settled in well. This is the first time we’ve seen him play with spiders.’’

The mother-of-two filmed Lele chasing the spider from one corner of the bathroom to the other where it tried to hide behind a plastic bin.

But the fearless cat dragged it out with its paw before picking it up with in his MOUTH – and flinging it in the AIR back to the other corner.

The injured spider – by now missing one of its large legs – scrambled for safety as it cowered on the ground before Sue dragged away her cat.