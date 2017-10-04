Pensioner’s magic massage chair is a ‘miracle cure’, she says

By rickyd -
6
113

There’s nothing quite like a massage for curing bad backs and aches.

But this pensioner claims she’s unlocked the secret to ‘fixing’ customers – using a ‘magic massage chair’.

Apha Preechankul, 69, injured her spine while gardening when a cobra leapt out and she fell down in fright.

The grandmother-of-five spent months recuperating at home before treating herself with a kitchen rolling pin – then attending classes to learn Chinese and Thai massage.

Apha eventually dreamed up an extra-wide zimmer frame that she uses to walk over over people while they are sprawled out on a wooden bed.

They then sit on her a unique wooden stall which she made herself. She says it’s a ”magic chair” that cured her own bad back and has been fixing her customers, too.

Apha Preechankul, 69, in action with her 'magic' massage frame
Apha does the splits on her ''magic'' wooden stool which she says has cured her bad back
The talented pensioner claims she now has dozens of people flocking to her every week to cure their aches and pains at her home in Angthong.

But anyone wanted a massage from Apha will have to book well in advance – she’s busy and has a waiting list as long as her arm.

She said: ”Everyone that came here said they’re fixed. I’ve been getting more popular and more and more people are coming here for help.’’

Apha charges 250baht for an hour of being walked on and whacked with a rubber mallet, which she says relieves tension in the back.

She added: ‘’I first had problems when I was gardening and saw cobra and ran away and fell down. I had surgery but at home had back ache.

‘’I treated myself with the the wooden rolling pin for bakery. I took lessons and became an expert and invented the magic chair.

”Everybody who has been for a massage with me says it’s a miracle cure. They never have any complaints after.”

  • being walked on and whacked with a rubber mallet,? must be nuts, bet she´s got a flying carpet out the back going cheap too!

  • Ken Anderson

    Yet more mumbo jumbo and clap trap in this wasteland. How on earth can this race expect to be taken seriously when a large percentage of their population will get taken in by and be fooled by this nonsense.
    As soon as the deluded hear the words, magic or lucky I regularly see them throwing money around at any stupidity that has been given such a label.
    What is the betting in a few months time this hillbilly woman is sitting on a small fortune?

  • ken

    More hocus pocus and witch craft, why not just pray to a stone God or a monkey? These morons are always going on about some abject stupidity that not even the people from the stone age dared to engaged in.

    • Chris Snell

      Cant pray to the monkey he’s counting out the coconuts from the heist.

  • amazingthailand

    They are so naive, they would believe in anything included ghosts for good health good luck good fortune. Should that be lack of a decent educational system?

  • Glockandspiel

    I tend to go for the larger, older ladies when going for a massage because from my experience they have a gentler touch and better technique. With younger ones, although prettier, they lack finesse and you end up feeling worse than when you went in.
    This old boiler RFD moved into the massage game quite late in the day but I doubt even with all her jiggery-pokery, she would be able to conjure up a happy ending.