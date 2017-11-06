Penang Reports Increased Number of Flood Victims
The number of flood victims in Penang continues to rise with 5,845 recorded on Monday morning.They are currently being sheltered at 62 evacuation centers.The number of evacuees on Sunday night was 3,779.
Seberang Perai Utara district recorded the highest number of flood victims with 3,371, who are being housed at 30 centers, followed by Seberang Perai Tengah district with 2,119 staying at 27 centers. The affected areas in Seberang Perai Utara are Sungai Dua, Nyior Sebatang, Lahar Yooi and Desa Murni while those in Seberang Perai Tengah are Kampung Tanjung Putus and Permatang Tinggi. Thirty-three people are being sheltered at one center in Seberang Perai Selatan district; 130 victims at two centers in Barat Daya district; and 192 people at two centers in Timur Laut district.
Meanwhile, Royal Malaysian Police, Civil Defence Force and Fire and Rescue Department personnel have been up and about from 6 am to assist Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) and Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) students get to their schools for the respective examinations. Almost the whole of Penang is flooded, with several areas inundated by 0.2m to 1m of floodwaters as a result of heavy rain and strong winds since Thursday. The flood reported being the worst the state has ever experienced, has claimed seven lives. Source: Nation