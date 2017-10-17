Pays tribute to the late King by readjustment of old song

The newly written number is inspired by the melody of “Surintarahoo”, a traditional Thai song from the Ayutthaya Kingdom, and is played on traditional music instruments, with Krissadatharn “Poy” Chanthako on the two-stringed sor duang, Suwichan Phatthanaphraiwan playing the Karen instrument known as the tae na ku’, Chukiat Chathaisong on guitar and Naowarat on the khlui (flute). Patchalarwali “Jasmin” Damrongtamprasert covers the vocals.

“I held on the melody of this traditional Thai song composed by the late music master, Ongkarn Klibchuen, for a long time and only now did I feel ready to add lyrics talking about the loss and despair of Thais nationwide. I would like this song to encourage Thai people,” says the poet.

The music video was filmed at the elementary school with the students singing the chorus. It was produced by the Bangkok Street Poetry group featuring Prakamkrong Pongpaibul, Thanchon Chanruang, Cherdsak Prathumsrisakorn, Sarun Semathong and Apisamai Pawasithichoti. Source: Nation