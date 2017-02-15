Pattaya Police impress Indian tourist by recovering his stolen wallet

Pattaya tourist police impressed an Indian tourist, who had his wallet stolen from a 7/11 counter, by recovering it.

It was not just because they recovered it for him however, as that is their job to do so, but the fact that it was done in lightning fast time. Within twenty minutes of the incident being reported, they had arrested the suspect.

The victim was asked to identity the thief and confirm that they had the right person. The wallet and money that was stolen was returned to the rightful owner, and after a few points of the finger, all was resolved.

Vijayaraj Gnanamtham, 58 said: “The tourist police are very impressive and so fast! I want to thank them very much and everyone else for helping me”.



Vijayaraj had been in a 7/11 in Soi Yamato near Beach Road at 9pm and had put his wallet on the counter. While he was momentarily distracted it was stolen and the thief left the store.



It was 7/11 employee, Theerada Chulat, 24, who called the police who were onto the scene in no time. After a quick check over the CCTV footage, they made their move.



It took only a matter of minutes before they arrested 38 year old Khon Kaen native Ketraporn Prayoonharn in a nearby soi.



Back in her room in PS Mansion they found the wallet in a wardrobe. The 1,500 baht and documents within it were all present and correct and reunited with their owner who did the obligatory pointing.



The north eastern thief was sent to Pattaya police station for prosecution.