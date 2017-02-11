Pattaya United Investing 100 million Baht in New Players

By Danny Boy -
Pattaya United investing to improve squad with new players

To mark their 30th Anniversary, Pattaya United Football Club celebrated by investing 100 million baht into improving their current squad.

They held a large event outside Central Festival Pattaya, and a huge crowd of fans, entertainers and press turned out to support the event, where the new additions to the squad were introduced to the media.

With preparations for the new season well and truly underway, the manager hopes that the new additions will help improve the strength of his squad, and went on to say that they are already fitting into his team plans very well.

Pattaya finished 12th last season with a total of 34 points, but all at the club have stated that they hope to be pushing for places much further up in the table this season.

Although the championship title may still be out of reach due to the quality and investment from bigger clubs, there is always the slight possibility, just ask Leicester City.

100 million baht is no small investment for a club the size of Pattaya, but when compared the top European Leagues, and now the emerging Chinese league, it seems like small change.

