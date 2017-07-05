Pattaya Tunnel repaired for water problems before it even opened

By Online Admin -
28
834

Pattaya Tunnel being repaired for water problems before it has even opened

The Department of Rural Road have been digging up the exit from Pattaya’s much vaunted tunnel after they noticed water damage to the road surface.

I’m sure this will come as a complete shock to, well, absolutely no one, as the final completion date looks set to get pushed back even further.

The tunnel – supposed to finally open next month – has not had a single car pass through but is already being repaired.

The authorities are blaming the latest setback on some, and I quote, “rogue underground water”.

It will all mean a delay of at least another week as the side leading to Chonburi is repaired.

The 800 million baht tunnel has been constructed over many years. Last month it was reported that it would finally open in August.

Siam Chon news said yesterday that repairs would take a week though they were unsure what that meant for the opening date.

Source: Thai Visa

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • ilovebangkok

    it’s not the underground water most of us are worrying about, it the stuff above ground … have they planned what to do if it rains ?

    • Sly

      Actually I’d be a bit more worried about a million cubic meters of unconsolidated material above the tunnel and concrete sets that are probably thinner than an egg shell to stop it collapsing.

    • Tony Akhurst

      they will send some lifeboats.

  • ken

    Another absolute disaster in this wasteland! Any project completed by inept amateurs will have this type of result and these Thai monkeys are inept amateurs and that description is being kind.

    • Charles Baht Esquire.

      I thought you where scoffing off here one day bragging how it was designed by English designers

    • Guest

      Why do you care, soon you will be back to that modern days garden of Eden: Dirtyshire

      • FI CH Kabje

        Yes ken
        Bad words from your mouth

      • Charles Baht Esquire.

        I hope theydon’t have internet access in this backwater Island of England village where the sheep walk freely down the Main Street and they still have those lamp posts and have to light the lamps every night this angry bitter scorned anti Thai everything is propably the idiot official lamp post night time lighter and local village idiot .

        • Guest

          They do have internet in the UK but I think Kenny boy will be busy posting comments on local Dirtyshire news websites stating how better things would be if he had his way. Or he will be in the pub talking about his life as an immigrant from England in Thailand (he will use the word Wasteland I think), or he will be moaning about ungrateful immigrants coming in the UK and talking bad about the country that welcomes them…

        • Chris

          So Charles old bean, socially still at a much higher level
          than you then.

      • dublin86

        you clearly do, sad bas*ard.

        • Guest

          Are you OK Shaun the Sheep? You read agitated today.. Why do you use such a trashy language, it gives a bad image of you Shaun, you are a good boy, so why do you speak like a gangster?

  • Davy

    “Rogue underground water” really !!!! ROFLMAO. The words shoddy workmanship spring to mind,but that’s normal here anyway.

    • ken

      Very normal, whether it is road, beach or any type of infrastructure repair or improvement, these Thai dunce always get it wrong, The standards here are well below the basic standards we have back in the real world. You are quite right, shoddy workmanship is not only normal it is expected and accepted in this wasteland.

  • Bahtbus

    The “rogue underground water” is another name for leaking sewage.

  • popeye the sailorman

    it now states 800 milion a few weeks ago it was quoted at 837 million does anyone in power know the true figure???

    • ken

      Some of that is bribe/tea fund money so the actual number won’t be known until all the bribes are paid but what’s a few million between criminals?

  • popeye the sailorman

    was it really needed this piece of road…dont think so !!

    • ilovebangkok

      did you ever try to drive along the sukhumvit, endless lights and holdup sif all you wanted to do was get from one end to the other.

  • soidog

    Water will always find it’s own way so these repairs will be undermined by more rogue water.I remember a multi million road system at ‘Westfield’in London,the drains could not manage the volume when it poured down…two feet deep puddle across the carriageway ..so not just the Thais
    then.

  • amazingthailand

    In fact there is a big misunderstood this tunnel was meant as graveyard

    • St George

      There are enough closets in thailand for the skeletons

      • amazingthailand

        Its a wasteshitland

  • Ken Anderson

    This is no surprise at all.
    just more incompetence and corruption in this wasteland.

  • taff

    I said a few months ago i’d see it open when I get there in December and it’s looking promising.

  • St George

    “The tunnel – supposed to finally open next month – has not had a single car pass through but is already being repaired. ” hahahahaha what a frigging joke

    • St George

      By the time they finish repairing it ,it will have to be demolished and rebuilt! O_o

      • Guest

        At it again La Mongrel talking to yourself, that bug is kicking in.