Pattaya tunnel remains closed for Songkran

Highway officials hit reverse on their plans to open the Central Road bypass tunnel for Songkran, saying safety concerns outweighed the desire to relieve Sukhumvit Road traffic congestion during the Thai New Year.

Hitting the brakes April 5, the Department of Rural Roads said the under-construction tunnel’s security and emergency systems were not ready to handle the near-gridlock crush of cars expected April 9-20.

Roads department construction chief Suraphan Trirach said the security system needs to be tested continuously until it is safe for the highest-volume traffic. There also were fears the many vehicles could damage the tunnel, where the interior still is not complete.

Instead, the department reopened lanes on Sukhumvit Road that have been closed for about two years.

Contractors reopened the lanes connecting Sukhumvit and Central roads to allow people to turn onto and exit from Central Road.

Workers removed barrels and leveled the roadway to allow for safe transit. Nong Nooch Tropical Garden even brought in trees and shrubbery to pretty up the entrance to Pattaya for its holiday visitors.

Source: Pattaya Mail