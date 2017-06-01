Pattaya set to become the first “MICE” city in Thailand in latest tourism strategy

Pattaya is set to become the first recognized “MICE” city in Thailand with the local authority and academics sure that the drive will be the latest boon for tourism as the resort tries to shrug off its seedy image.

Deputy mayor Bantit Khunjak chaired a high level meeting of people from many sectors at the town hall yesterday to launch the MICE strategy.

Reporting the event Pattaya News did not explain the acronym but a Google search reveals it stands for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Events (or Exhibitions).

Wikipedia describes it as a relative new kind of tourism promoting the items mentioned in the acronym.

Bantit said that Pattaya would be the first MICE city in Thailand and that the designation would help the resort compete on the world stage in holding meetings, conferences and exhibitions.

Source: Thai Visa