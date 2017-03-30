“You are under arrest, my dear chap!”- Pattaya police learning English

Pattaya police have embarked on a 30 hour course to learn English in the hope that it will results in an improved service towards foreign tourists.

It is hoped they will become confident and effective in communication with foreigners, thus, enabling any problems to be solved much more efficiently.

Pattaya news reported on Facebook that officers from crime suppression, traffic, investigation and detective units were attending the five day course at the Diana Garden Resort hotel.

Officers from Pattaya, Bang Kaew and Phasee Charoen stations would take part in the English lessons after orders came down from national police HQ to be ready for the AEC (Asian Economic Community) era.

The cops were learning skills in speaking, reading, listening and writing. The aim was to be “confident in the use of English” and to be able to “effectively communicate with foreigners”.

The teacher came from the police training school and officers would be learning 6 hours a day from March 27 to March 31st.

Source: Pattaya News