Pattaya Police Station set to make some Changes

By Danny Boy -
18
681

Changes coming to Pattaya police station to improve current service

Changes are coming to the Pattaya Police Station, both physically and operationally, to provide better service to residents and tourists, the head of Chonburi Police said.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Somprasong Yentuam inspected operations at the Soi 9 station Feb. 7, seeing the service provided to residents and getting updates on crime cases and statistics.

Pattaya’s police chief, Pol. Col. Apichai Krobpetch and his top lieutenants welcomed the provincial law enforcement chief, telling him the most commonly reported crimes were robbery, pickpocketing and gold snatching.

Somprasong urged Pattaya officers to work together and make plans to prevent crimes as much as possible.

The major general said a budget is being prepared to upgrade Pattaya’s station to “modern” standards this year. There also will be some changes in the way officers work.

Somprasong ordered all investigative officers to work in the same room so they are always around to support or assist people in need. This way, senior police officers can at least give advice on legal measures or experiences.

The Chonburi chief said that it is necessary that regular inspections take place in various police stations, especially in Pattaya as it is a popular tourist destination.

 Source: Pattaya Mail

