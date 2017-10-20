Pattaya Police arrested an Iranian gang used fake dollars

Pattaya Police have arrested an Iranian gang using fake dollars.

The Press conference October 20, 2016, at 11.00 am

Police Center for the Prevention and Suppression of Transnational Crimes Chonburi Provincial Police And police tourism Pattaya has been arrested 3 Iranian on the charge of having $900 fake US Dollars

1. Mr.MAJID SHOKRI, Age 30

2. Mr.HAMID MOUTABCHI, Age 36

3. Mr.MAHDI LATIFI, Age 31

Regarding the afternoon of October 18th. The three accused to use fake dollar amount of $300 (one counterfeit) to exchange at the foreign exchange booth. The Winner’s Excellent Exchanges at Soi 6, Pattaya 2nd Road, Moo 9, Nongprue, Banglamung, Chonburi.

Before proceeding police follow to their room search and finding another $800 more (all counterfeit) banknotes are seized as evidence.

All confessed, and have just arrived in Thailand for the first time. The fake dollars were found later to be brought in from a friend in Iran. Before importing and doing the request to exchange money in the booth. How to use fake money mixed with real money to spoof the staff. But it was captured. After the initial investigation, the allegations. “Together are issued for the issuance of foreign government banknotes.

By action on the currency Banknotes or anything else. The foreign government issued or authorized to use. “Before sending the investigative officers to prosecute the law. Source: Workpoint News