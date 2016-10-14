Pattaya Mourning

In the aftermath of the sad news regarding King Bhumibol Adulyadej, it didn’t take long for Pattaya’s infamous nightlife to shut down completely. Driving around the city around midnight last night, not one bar, or place of entertainment was open for business. Restaurants, convenience stores, and other shops were open, but no alcohol was being sold.

It is not yet confirmed as to how long this will last. Some say 7 days, although most believe it will be closer to 30 days. How this will affect tourists and businesses in general is yet to be seen. All we know is there is no parties until further notice.

Any updates on the current situation will be reported straight away so stay tuned here at Pattaya One.

Danny Boy