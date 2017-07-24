Midnight raid in Pattaya ends with E-cigarette seller dragged off the streets

By Online Admin -
2
596

Midnight raid in Pattaya ends with E-cigarette seller dragged off the streets

A surprised seller of electronic cigarettes and shisha was arrested in a midnight raid in front of the Royal Garden department store on Saturday night.

Tawatchai Muakseng, 33, had 100,000 baht’s worth of merchandise on his cart when police from the local station and tourist cops led by Piyaphong Ensarn descended on the area.

Taken into evidence were 24 electronic cigarettes, 10 electronic shisha pipes, a quantity of heads, coils, charcoal and 125 bottles of vaping fluid.

Even though there is a law in Thailand which prohibits the sale of such items, Tnews said that Tawatchai was selling his wares in full view for anyone to see, yet was still shocked by the raid before he was taken to tourist police HQ.

He argued that there are 100’s of other sellers in and around Pattaya selling exactly the same products, but none of them have been subject to the treatment he was receiving.

Thaivisa notes that the selling of such products can attract heavy fines and even jail terms in Thailand as the products are not only illegal but have not been subject to tax.

Many raids have taken place throughout Thailand.

Source: Thai Visa

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • ken

    His excuse that everyone else is doing the same thing so why single him out is valid as criminals are everywhere in this wasteland committing similar crimes. However, he did not pay his required tea money to these bent Cops so he was rousted, simple as that.

  • Chris Snell

    If they could tax this properly their would not be a problem as with all countries it boils down to money nothing to do with public health , from what i can see this country has a massive problem with ya ice and ya ba maybe there efforts should go to fixing this first .