Pattaya Massage – Happy or Not

By Dave D -
22
3799

There is quite frankly, no shortage of massage parlors in and around Pattaya. They all have a bunch of girls, sometimes ladyboys, waiting outside to greet and entice you into their place of work. They all offer similar services, including Thai massage, foot massage, oil massage etc. But is that where the similarities end?

What are we all looking for when entering a massage shop? That is guess depends on the individual, or can the advances of a pretty massage girl change a customer’s mind once inside.

What goes on behind the curtains between customer and employee is their business, unless you want to tell all your mates afterwards. But do all massage parlors offer special services, I believe not. So if you are looking for a strong Thai massage after a hard days work, or session in the gym, and don’t want to worry about being hassled for more, there are places to go. The problem, it seems is that they are few and far between, and finding them isn’t easy.

We should also take into consideration the fact that, most of us, but not all, would prefer a good looking, younger lady, as opposed to and older, less attractive lady, even if it is for a “normal” massage.

So with so many massage shops around, do we have a preferred place to visit, or will anywhere do?

Let me know what you think, as always, all suggestions are much appreciated.

See you all soon

Danny Boy
  • mike mongerer

    Never underestimate the quality of a massage from a woman who’s over 30, has no teeth, stretch marks like a washboard, or saggy hooters. If you just close your eyes, some of these experienced ladies will give you an unforgettable experience.

  • Heinz Jorg

    The worst massage was from a ladyboy in Soi Buakaw, When I didnt “wanted” other service, the massage went worse.

  • Thai Boy

    I prefer the massage shops next to Bambo Bar (entrance of Walking Street), They have decent professional services.
    I always go there afternoon after gym or swimming.

    • only U

      who cares what you prefer ?

    • Buster

      Is that because you get in there? I know you won’t get into a casino.

      • Thai Boy

        Hahahah, Nice one…
        I been to different Casinos . And the “Thai future Casinos” will be filled by Chines as Casinos in Colombo (Sri Lanka) !
        FYI..I’m a VIP member in Insomia club Pattaya 🙂

        • Buster

          Of course they would be filled with Chinese gamblers and Thais and westerners and Arabs and Nigerians, lots of people like to have bet.

          Ooooo VIP.

          • Thai Boy

            That’s prove you didn’t been to Casinos in Asia !
            Best of luck of finding other numbers of nationalities beside the Chinese at “Thai Future Casinos”.

          • Buster

            I have in Cambodia. not anywhere else. Casinos in Europe are full of Chinese so are the bookies, mainly because gambling is illegal in mainland China.

  • Thaiman

    Quality massesus are hard to find in pattaya most of them are useless and unqualified to be massaging. If you want a very good masseus go to the Chivarom down in the corner of central world from the beach road side Mcdonalds and ask fro Ms. Tong she look skinny but she is an absolute pro thai massage. I’ve been following her for over 10 years. I promise you, you wont be disappointed. Thats my 2 cent

    • Buster

      Is Ms Tong a real she?

  • Ken

    The least you should expect is to be tossed off if you are spending 300b on a massage. I insist on that and also a grope of her ass while i am getting a handjob.

    • only U

      white trash sexpat go to hell !!

      • Buster

        He’s already in hell, you know ‘good guys go to heaven’.

      • Ken

        Who you calling sexpats?
        I am a family manso watch what you say to me,

  • weasel

    yo danny, whats a hard days work? I’ve heard of it somewhere.

  • Ken

    I always get my happy ending before the massage.

    • Buster

      lol, a happy beginning.

  • xyz yer

    Go to the blind massage shops

  • soidog

    When I need a genuine professional massage I go to see ‘Joy’ the parlour is in the middle between Klang and Soi Seven.cant remember its name…she sorts out my back and shoulders a treat.

