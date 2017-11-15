Pattaya man accused of raping 5y-old stepdaughter
A man has been arrested for allegedly raping his 5-year-old stepdaughter, who was left in his care after the death of her mother.
Nueng Thongbao, 39, wanted on a court warrant on charges of sexually assaulting a girl under 13 years, was apprehended in front of Pattaya City Hospital on Tuesday night. A Pattaya school teacher earlier took “Nong May”, a 5-year kindergartener, to file a complaint with Provincial Police Region 2’s children, women and family protection center. The girl had allegedly been raped by her stepfather at his rented room in this beach town on several occasions, Pol Lt Col Kritsanat Thanasupanat, deputy investigation chief at Police Region 2, said.
The alleged sexual assault was exposed after the girl complained of an acute stomachache while at kindergarten. The teacher rushed the child to Bang Lamung Hospital in Chon Buri, where doctors found the girl had injuries to her vagina consistent with sexual abuse. The girl later told her teacher that she had been molested by her stepfather several times since her mother died, Pol Lt Col Kritsanat said. Mr. Nueng told police he worked as a motorcycle-taxi driver in Pattaya and had lived with the girl’s mother. She had died from an illness a few months ago, leaving her daughter in his care.
He insisted he had not raped the girl as alleged. He said he earlier took the girl to a hospital after she was injured falling down some stairs. He admitted he had previously served a jail term for drugs, but said he was no longer a user. Police was not convinced. He was held in Pattaya police custody for legal action. Source: Bangkok Poat