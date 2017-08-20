Pattaya locals go bananas to give local authorities a kick up the A**

Pattaya locals go bananas to give local authorities a kick up the A**

Pattaya residents decided to shame local road crews in the most Thai way ever — instead of filing a complaint, they simply planted banana trees in the mud where a road has been under construction for years with no progress.

The residents got together and planted five banana trees in the muddy bog that used to be Soi Siam Country Club, but has been impassable since local authorities dug it up for renovation three years ago and never came back to repair it.

The road has been under construction for so long that many of the businesses that used to operate there had to close down due to lack of customers since the businesses are too hard to reach.

The residents posted pictures online and sent them to the Thai media, including Sophon Cable, which has been jumping in to point out where Pattaya officials can improve their city lately.

Somchai Wonpakdee, 49, one of the residents who helped plant the banana trees, said that there had been many accidents as locals were forced to travel on the unfinished road, adding that there are no warning signs either.

Sophon Cable reported that the trees were planted to get attention after years of frustrations by locals.

Their actions certainly got a road crew out to Soi Siam Country Club in a hurry. They removed the banana trees but are still not fixing the road.

Source: Coconuts

  • ken

    Exactly what one would expect from both sides living in a banana republic. If there was ever any doubt this is a wasteland, here is a primary example of why it is.

    • amazingthailand

      Haha banana republic, a fine one. Its a sequel of the planet of the apes

    • monkey see monkey do

      He looks like a human being to me.
      If there’s a monkey here, it’s you.
      Since you have no respect for other human beings.

      • monkey see monkey do

        exactly, spot on mate!

      • monkey see monkey do

        hahahaha, good one!

    • kens_dad

      i love reading kens post.

      • ken’s ego

        Thanks dad.

    • Claudio

      Yes, definitely more simian characteristics than human

  • private pile

    What a great way to protest hahahahah my sides are hurting

  • Tony Akhurst

    its a wonder they did not wait for the trees to bear fruit.

  • Daily69

    they can forget that road being built. Bangna Trad road major trunk route, was taken off service for over 5 years

  • popeye the sailorman

    this is a disgusting state of affairs NO OTHER COUNTRY would allow a, once useable road to be in this state for so long

  • Bahtbus

    Ha ha, too funny. Now they will have to build a tunnel under the banana trees; to be completed in 10-years.

  • joe

    I use to think all of Thailand was fu@ked up ….But know after 13 years living in Pattaya and traveling north its not all of Thailand …..Just Pattaya and the people who run it.

    There is something wrong with most Thai people men and women in Pattaya .

  • popeye the sailorman

    what has been done to repair and open this road???? The residents must be really really pist off by now